Government pushes for greater contractor accountability on agriculture projects

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha urging contractors to fully account for potential challenges before committing to project timelines as the government is intensifying efforts to ensure the timely delivery of critical agriculture infrastructure.

During a recent engagement with contractors executing projects across the country, the minister underscored the importance of meeting agreed contractual deadlines.

He noted that the works form a vital component of the government’s national development strategy and its ongoing investment in the agriculture sector.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha meets with contractors

Minister Mustapha reminded contractors that while unforeseen challenges can occur during project execution, they are expected to factor in possible setbacks such as weather conditions, equipment failures, and the availability of construction materials before submitting bids.

He further noted that contractors are given opportunities to visit project sites beforehand to properly evaluate the scope of work and determine whether they can realistically deliver within the stipulated timelines.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to review progress on several key projects, including the construction and rehabilitation of pump stations, farm-to-market roads, sluices and other drainage and irrigation infrastructure aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity.

Also participating in the discussions were the Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Timothy Innis; NDIA’s Chairman, Lionel Wordsworth, along with regional engineers and project consultants.