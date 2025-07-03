Government to address road defects – Minister Croal  

The government is strengthening its monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the Guyanese who are adversely affected by road upgrades in their communities get relief in a timely and efficient manner.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said the government has been receiving complaints that some engineers are digging up areas to install new pipelines and then leaving them exposed and unattended.

“What we’re committing is that we will be sealing back those areas that have been dug up,” Minister Croal stated, adding that this is a direct instruction by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

He explained that when upgrades are being undertaken, in some cases, the raw materials are not always readily available, and as a result, there is a delay in sealing the areas.

In addition to waiting for the materials, there is also a period where the foundation has to settle before completing the next phase of the project. This also causes a delay, he said.

“Sometimes when you’re going down a good road, and then when you think you are coming to a speed bump, it’s a hole. So yes, we’re concerned and this is something we’re paying attention to,” the minister said.

A section of a street that is being developed this year

Expressing his appreciation for the complaints raised, the minister said he understands the frustration and discomfort that infrastructural development carries and how annoying that can sometimes be.

Notwithstanding this, Minister Croal reminded residents that these works are for the greater development of our country and urged Guyanese to be patient as development continues.

Meanwhile, the areas that are earmarked for the replacement of major pipelines are Albouystown, Vlissingen, Kingston and Church Street.