Government to address roadside vending in Region Two

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand on Tuesday visited several markets across Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam) as part of the government’s ongoing push to upgrade and improve market facilities nationwide.

During the visit, the minister and her team stopped at the Charity, Suddie, Anna Regina, and Bush Lot Markets.

They met with vendors, market officials, and other stakeholders to get a deeper understanding of how things were operating on the ground.

Minister Manickchand interacts with market vendors in Region Two

The team observed the facilities’ condition and discussed several issues, including infrastructure upgrades, sanitation, drainage, market layouts, and general maintenance.

One of the major issues highlighted was the growing number of vendors setting up stalls along the roadside instead of using the designated market spaces.

“We have vendors inside the markets who are complaining bitterly because some vendors have disobeyed the rules and are operating on the road, and that is affecting business inside the market,” she explained.

Minister Manickchand said the government is now looking at ways to address the issue in a fair manner that works for everyone.

Charity Amazon Market in Region Two

According to Manickchand, the observations and feedback gathered during the visit will now help guide the next stage of planning.

“We now have to go back to the drawing board and come up with solutions to some of the problems we have seen, and I am looking forward to that because I always like a challenge. Once we find those solutions, it will make life easier for everyone involved: the vendors, the shoppers and the people who live in these communities,” the minister stated.

The visit to Region Two is part of a larger series of engagements being carried out by the ministry as it works towards modernising markets across Guyana.

Similar discussions have already taken place regarding the future development of markets in communities such as Buxton, Plaisance, Zeelugt, Tuschen, New Amsterdam, Skeldon, and the Soesdyke Junction area.

Improvements to markets nationwide will focus on better roofs, improved drainage systems, lighting, sanitation facilities, and more organised vending areas.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is expected to continue engaging vendors, local government bodies, and residents countrywide, as efforts continue to strengthen market infrastructure and boost economic activity within communities.