Government to support students affected by Mae’s School fire

The government stands ready to support pupils affected by the massive fire that demolished Mae’s School at Subryanville in Georgetown Wednesday morning.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand told reporters that the government will reach out to the school’s administration to accommodate displaced students, especially those preparing to write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn at the fire scene

“We treat our private schools and our private school children the same way we do public schools for every intent and purpose. As I speak, our exams division is currently looking at two places to try to make that determination,” the education minister stated.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud were also at the fire scene.

Minister Manickchand on the ground, along with Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Minister Benn said everyone had been accounted for at the time of the fire and no injury was reported.

He assured that there were sufficient human assets to contain the blaze.

“It’s just the questions of power lines and all of those things around and being able to properly position and get the lines working. But I think we’ve got it covered at the moment,” he said.

According to reports, the fire started before 08:00 hours Wednesday morning inside one of the buildings.

The Mae’s School housed students from the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

The fire ravaging the Mae’s School at Subryanville in Georgetown

