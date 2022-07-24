Govt assisting No.5 Village pig farmers to improve production

Farmers rearing pigs at Number Five Village, Region Five, will soon receive major assistance from government to improve their production.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, made the commitment when he met with a number of farmers in the community, on Saturday.

Minister Mustapha said about 40 pigs were distributed to farmers to develop their drove just two months ago.

He believes that investment in the swine sector can have a major influence on the productivity and profitability of the local pig enterprise.

“We can give you one or two pigs so that you can develop your hers and get better breed. We can do the help you with artificial insemination free of cost, so that you can get better breeds. I will ask Dr. Walrond to put together a programme for me to look at all the pig farmers in this community,” Minister Mustapha said.

The minister’s response followed several comments made by farmers, who pleaded for aid to improve their small-scale farming.

Artificial Insemination (AI) is the insertion and delivery of semen into the reproductive canal of a female pig. The minor animal surgery enables the accelerations of breeding, thereby allowing pork production costs to be reduced.

According to research, AI is efficient in preventing the spread of both non-sexually transmitted diseases and other infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha commended the effort of the farmers, noting that the years-long culture of pig rearing in the Mahaica-Berbice district, will not be overlooked by the PPP/C Administration.

“…rest assure we will work with you. We will help you as I said, we have a philosophy in our government that we will work and ensure that we ease the burden on the ordinary Guyanese,” he stated.

Moving forward, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will assess the number of pig farmers in the area, so that assistance could be equally distributed.

In a continued effort to expand the pig industry, government commenced work in 2021 to establish a swine abattoir.

And in collaboration with the private sector this year,

The administration is also moving ahead with the establishment of a swine facility with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for breeding pigs.

Government is also working to establish a modern bio-secure swine facility to increase production to supply the swine facility.

This will advance the value chain of pork and contribute substantially to food security, and will see a massive per cent increase in pork production to replace imports.

Meanwhile, farmers from the village will also receive additional assistance from the ministry to improve the drainage and irrigation network in the area.

“I will send our technical people back in the area. Within a week, I will make available a machine to clear the dam and those areas that need drainage we will work with you to get those areas drained,” the minister added.

