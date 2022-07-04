Govt assures Buxtonians of employment through community projects

Residents of Buxton, Region Four are assured of employment opportunities within their community, through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, made the announcement Monday, as he addressed residents during a ministerial outreach to the East Coast Demerara community. The event is being led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, listens to a resident, as other ministers of government look on.

“All the projects that we are going to be doing for the rest of the year, we are not going to give to any contractors who already have contracts. That is an instruction from His Excellency the President (Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali) himself,” Minister Dharamlall stated.

He made it clear that “any project that has to be done in Buxton must be done by a company in Buxton, registered business in Buxton, by the people of Buxton.”

Among works to be executed are repairs to the Buxton Secondary School and rehabilitation of roads in the community.

He encouraged councillors of the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to ensure that enhancement workers execute their duties to improve the community.

Residents turned out to meet with ministers of government in Buxton.

The PPP/C Administration has committed to creating 50,000 jobs for Guyanese and has been providing opportunities through community projects.

Employment opportunities have also been provided to persons with disabilities under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Community-based Employment Stimulation Programme (CESP) to produce blocks. All blocks produced through the CESP programme supplies contractors under Central Housing and Planning Authority’s housing programmes, as the demand for construction materials increases.

Additionally, Guyanese across the country have signed contracts to be employed as part-time workers which was rolled out by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

