Gov’t boosting public sector through training, digitalisation

The government partnered with Coursera to launch a national upskilling initiative offering public servants free online courses to enhance job performance and efficiency.

The initiative began two weeks ago and is part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plan to boost skills in the public sector and prepare the country for quick economic growth.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, on Friday, said the move is designed to ensure public institutions are ready to meet growing national demands.

“All of you can go and sign up and learn a new skill. If you were living anywhere outside of Guyana, you would have had to pay for that service. Imagine it is free to you, and many of you are not aware of it,” he said.

The minister explained that the expansion of scholarships, training programmes, and other professional development opportunities is rooted in the PPP/C 2025 manifesto commitments.

Central to that vision, he said, is the push to deliver improved public services in a more humane manner.

“When you turn up at an office, you leave that government office feeling satisfied with the fact that you have been treated with dignity, satisfied that you got a service that you went there for and satisfied that your government is working for you,” Minister Ally said.

Thus, public service agencies will become digitalised, giving citizens access to government services wherever they happen to reside.

Minister Ally said the initiatives and policies being implemented are designed to benefit every Guyanese.

“It is not a vision for one, it is not a vision in the absence of others, it is a vision for all of Guyana,” he said.