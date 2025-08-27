Gov’t brings relief to Region One – dozens of water tanks distributed

Residents of Huradiah and Cabora in Region One can now store more water for everyday use after receiving water tanks from the government.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal distributed the tanks during a simple ceremony at Acquero Landing on Tuesday, fulfilling a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal with residents during the distribution of the water tanks

Of the total, 23 tanks were distributed to Huradiah and 45 to Cabora.

The initiative aims to strengthen water storage and access for both communities, particularly when regular supplies are limited.

Scene of the distribution of the water tanks in Region One

Minister Croal emphasised that the government continues to prioritise investments in hinterland and riverine communities, ensuring residents have access to safe water for consumption and other purposes.

He noted that the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure residents are not left behind in development.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

The distribution is part of an ongoing series of interventions aimed at upgrading water services nationwide, as the government continues to expand access to a consistent supply of safe and clean water, since it is a fundamental right for all.