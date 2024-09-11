Gov’t builds on foundation laid by Campbell to advance Amerindian development – Min Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has stated that the PPP/C Government has built upon the foundation laid by Arawakan politician, Mr Stephen Campbell.

Campbell, a well-known political activist, is recognised as the first Amerindian Member of Parliament in Guyana’s National Assembly.

Speaking at an annual event to celebrate the life and work of Campbell as part of activities to observe the Amerindian Heritage Month, Minister Sukhai saluted his contributions to the nation and its first peoples.

“We must salute him for his tangible contribution to providing the activities that you engage in, as a political activist, and then a full-fledged politician, and entering the legislature; so that today, the importance of having rights to our land is a reality,” she highlighted.

One of Campbell’s greatest legacies is his strong defence of Amerindian land rights. As Guyana neared independence, he championed the legal protection of indigenous lands, leading to the 1961 Amerindian Act.

Minister Sukhai highlighted the significant number of Amerindian Villages that have received titles to their lands through the Amerindian Land Titling Project.

This project enables Amerindians to secure their lands and natural resources with a view towards sustainable social and economic development.

This year at the National Toshao Council Conference, the government was able to distribute another set of certificates of titles to Amerindian Villages.

“We are not only proud to be the first people, but we are also proud of the long journey and the way we have moved from the reference of ‘children of the forest’ to now showcasing our own history and being part and parcel of the national decision-making levels in our country,” Minister Sukhai said.

Stephen Joseph Campbell, born on December 26, 1897, in Moruca, Region One, was elected to the Legislative Council of British Guiana on September 10, 1957.

His legacy is honoured annually during Amerindian Heritage Month, with September 10th celebrated as Heritage Day.

This year, a play was hosted that reflected and paid homage to the political challenges and advancements of the Amerindians, and the impact the Amerindians had during the fight for democracy.

