Gov’t charts bold housing expansion under Budget 2026

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, has outlined an ambitious forward-looking housing agenda in Budget 2026, signalling continued large-scale investment in infrastructure, home construction and land development across Guyana.

Delivering his presentation, the minister stated the government intends to aggressively reduce the remaining backlog of housing applicants, expand new housing schemes and complete critical infrastructure projects to meet growing demand.

Plans for the coming period include the construction of 8,000 new homes across all income categories, the issuance of at least 7,000 land titles, and transport.

He also mentioned the establishment and upgrading of housing areas in every region, including Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Minister Croal also pointed to continued development at Silica City, where more than $2.3 billion has already been expended on infrastructure and housing, with further investments planned under Phase Two.

Major roadworks, highways and community facilities are also slated for completion, alongside new recreational spaces, truck parks and designated auto zones to address community concerns.

The minister emphasised that housing growth will be supported by innovation, including modular housing solutions, expanded contractor participation, and streamlined approval systems to improve delivery speed.

He underscored that the government will not slow its development agenda in the face of criticism.

“Development will not wait for permission from those who fail to deliver it,” Minister Croal declared.

According to the minister, Budget 2026 reflects both the fiscal space and the required resources to continue transforming communities, empowering families, and ensuring that every Guyanese has the opportunity to own a safe home, secure title, and a future built on stability.