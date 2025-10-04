Gov’t commissions US$5 million Haiakwa, Haiama pilot boats

The government, through its Maritime Transport and Harbours Department, commissioned its new pilot boats, which represent Guyana’s commitment to modernisation, safety, and efficiency in the maritime administration.

The new Haiakwa and Haiama ECO50 Pilot Boats cost US$5 million. They were commissioned on Friday by the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar and the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The Haiakwa and Haiama Pilot Boats

The boats were built by OCEA, a renowned French shipbuilder known for its exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to international standards.

The Hayama and Hayakwa embody cutting-edge design and reliability, providing the pilots with the tools they need to meet the growing demands of the maritime traffic.

Minister Indar noted that the maintenance of these vessels is critical to Guyana’s quest to become a regional hub for shipping and trade.

“We have bought new vessels and they should operate with the standard procedures that allow them a long life,” the minister said.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar

The minister also said there is a need for more trained river pilots to support the growing maritime industry.

The two state-of-the-art vessels bring MARAD’s fleet to five, showcasing a modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible approach to maritime operations in Guyana.

Minister Indar encouraged pilots and engineers to maintain the vessels properly to ensure their longevity.

Minister Indar noted that the PPP/C Government is committed to strengthening the maritime sector’s legislative framework with the establishment of a Port Authority Act to manage, regulate, and develop ports in Guyana.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister Edghill said this is more than a purchase. He said it is about what this means for the further development of Guyana.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Bishop Edghill, at the commissioning

The minister said, when one looks at the modernisation of Guyana, this is an expansion that is needed to take place, and getting the maritime sector properly capitalised to meet the growing needs.

He said the new vessels are positioning Guyana to bring it up to speed with the evolving new oil and gas sector.

“…the demand, the growth in the shipping sector, the use of our waterways, and the realisation of more skilled pilots, and to improve the level of efficiency, a number of decisions were made about what needs to be done. This is just one instalment of what needs to be done,” Minister Edghill said.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, cutting the ribbon for the Commissioning of the two new vessels

According to the minister, the government will have to dredge the Demerara River. He pointed out that on Sunday afternoon, the government will commission the new Demerara Harbour River Bridge, which essentially makes the Georgetown Harbour greater in terms of its size.

“We no longer have to have the delays out at the seaports and climbing costs and demurrage for shippers. The river will facilitate two-way traffic 24 hours per day”.

Minister Edghill stressed that the government wanted this done, but safety on our waterways is a major priority as well.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of France to Guyana and other French officials, along with MARAD’s Director General, Capt. Stephen Thomas, Parliamentary Secretary, Thandi McAllister, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector.