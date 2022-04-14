Gov’t committed to advancing development in Victory Valley, Linden

─ working along with CDC to address concerns

Government is paying keen attention to vulnerable communities in Region 10 and other parts of the country. In keeping with this commitment, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd during a visit on Tuesday to Victory Valley, Linden, restated the administration’s support to the youth and overall community development.

He said this commitment is in keeping with President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative, which will ensure the community evolves and benefits equitably from the country’s resources.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd interacting with members of the Community Development Council in Victory Valley, Linden

In Region 10, Victory Valley included, government is collaborating with international partners, and the local private sector to roll out development programmes that will impact communities in a major way.

Only recently, youths of Victory Valley gained access to a $2.5 million state-of-the-art basketball court commissioned by Minister Todd. This followed an engagement in the community in August 2021, where the request was made to Minister Todd by the Valley Royals basketball club.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd shares a light moment with parents of Victory Valley, Linden

“This is testimony to the President’s commitment to development, not only from the top down, but from the bottom up. We are so keen on being able to meet your needs, we are able to identify projects that will be able to enhance your lives and make you better citizens. Sports all over the world is a valuable, valuable asset to any country and we have to as a government, provide facilities for you,” Minister Todd had related during the August meeting.

The foreign affairs minister continues to make visits to the community, which has approximately 800 residents, to ensure the progress continues and that their needs are met. This is also part of the government’s programme of meeting with people at the grass roots to listen to their concerns and addressing them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd interacting with children of Victory Valley, Linden

During Tuesday’s visit to the community, the minister distributed kites to the children, in time for the Easter holiday. He also met with the Community Development Council (CDC) there to address several matters and committed to working collaboratively for the further enhancement of the community and its residents.