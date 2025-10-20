Govt continues to expand public assistance systems

The government continues to modernise and expand its public assistance system, making it easier and faster for vunerable citizens to access vital support.

Thousands of citizens can now benefit from public assistance with greater ease due to the various investments and developments made to existing systems.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS), over the past five years several major reforms have been rolled out to improve delivery, increase benefits and ensure no eligible citizen is left behind.

The ministry launched a new online application portal for old age pension and public assistance in 2024 eliminating long lines and delays.

The platform has allowed citizens to apply from home, upload documents and track their applications making access more convenient, especially for elderly citizens and those residing in remote communities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud engages senior citizens

As the ministry continues to modernise its systems, citizens are encouraged to utilise the online portal or visit regional offices to access available services.

Additionally, the government has consistently increased the old age pension over the past five years and introduced several relief measures to help citizens cope with the cost of living.

Pensioners and public assistance recipients have praised these interventions, noting that the timely support provides greater independence and financial stability.

The PPP/C administration has invested over $200 million during his first term to enhance services and opportunities for persons living with disabilities.

To further strengthen inclusivity, the ministry is streamlining the public assistance process for this group by reducing bottlenecks, simplifying assessments and creating a dedicated unit to manage disability-related support.

Person living with disabilities also receive public assistance

These reforms allow eligible persons particularly those with permanent disabilities to receive more consistent and dignified assistance.

These ongoing improvements demonstrate the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the social protection network and ensuring support is delivered efficiently, transparently and with compassion.