Gov’t Continues to Support Leased Land Owners in Swan Extension

Residents who have recently been allocated leased lands at Swan Extension along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway are poised for infrastructural transformation with support from the government.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, along with a team from the Ministry of Housing and Water, visited the area on Saturday and engaged the residents on the infrastructural plans for the area.

To expedite development, the residents received weeding machines to assist in clearing their lands. They were also given block moulds to make concrete blocks for constructing their homes.

Two officers from the Community Management Committee expressed gratitude and encouraged their fellow community members to take advantage of the government’s support to upgrade their living standards.

Mary Rodrigues, who has commenced construction of a temporary structure on her land, expressed her appreciation for the government’s assistance, which will enable her to build her ‘dream home’ earlier than expected.

“I feel this is a good step that the government took to help us out in the area. Things that we could’ve spent our money on, for example, buying blocks, we can now make the blocks,” Rodrigues said.

Susan Chichester believes that cooperation among residents will help Swan Extension develop into a modern society.

“I believe that we should use the items to the best of our abilities to build ourselves and work from where we are presently. I hope we can work together to move our little community forward,” Chichester said.

Minister McCoy noted that these efforts align with the government’s agenda to facilitate homeownership for citizens through various programmes and policies. The residents will benefit from the steel and cement subsidy through the housing ministry.

While encouraging the residents to establish a community block-making initiative, Minister McCoy stated, “To commence that, I will also provide some slings of cement so you can start the process. I want to see you take centre stage during this period.”

He emphasised the importance of working together to ensure timely construction of their homes and the establishment of a community built on trust and unity.

The residents received their lands in June of this year after the leases were distributed to them by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

