Gov’t ends years of waiting with land titles, transport distribution

Today, many Guyanese were overcome with joy as they held their land titles and transports for the first time.

Ms. Samantha Richards was among 350 persons at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara who obtained her title at the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) ‘Dream Realised’ housing initiative.

Ms. Richards said the burdensome days of being a tenant are now over for her. “$50,000 rent is not easy. I am grateful and I am thankful for this,” she said, explaining that she had applied for her house lot since 2016.

MS. Deokie Goberdan receives her land title from President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Ms. Claudette Abraham receives her land title from President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Ms. Collette Barton receives her land title from President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Ms. Samantha Richards was pleased to receive her title at today’s ‘Dream Realised’ event

“I am so happy. I was waiting for a long period and I give God praise and thanks that I got through today. This is not for me alone. It is for my kids and my grandkids so that we can enjoy living in our own home,” she said, even as she expressed gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Housing Ministers.

For Ms. Collette Barton who waited 14 years for her land title, the opportunities for her family now seem endless. “This is a door key. This is a key to my life and I am grateful for this moment. This is to start my life from now because I am having three kids and it’s a moment to meet to this level so my children can pattern and go ahead and put in for their land and be a homeowner too,” Ms. Barton said.

She revealed plans to build the foundation for her property at Peter’s Hall, after which she intends to approach financial institutions to build her home.

Ms. Deokie Goberdan breathed a sigh of relief even as she explained that she applied for her lot with aid of President Ali, during his tenure as Housing Minister. Ms. Goberdan explained that the long wait for her titled forced her to resort to squatting on a reserve even though she had been told multiple times that she had to move. The woman said that she had only learnt recently from the CH&PA that the transport for her land was available.

“Ah thank God. I been waiting long for this and I can tek my same pension and pay for it and muh children them might help me to and mek a lil wood house,” she said. Ms. Goberdan now holds the transport to a portion of land in Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Her next move, she said, is to pursue a small loan.

Tuschen resident, Ms. Claudette Abraham was also overjoyed at receiving her transport. “I’m so happy to get this so that I can able to do something on the land and move in because I have a handicap son,” she shared. Ms. Abraham is a domestic worker who said she had waiting for about two years for her transport.

President Ali led the distribution of titles and transport at the event. He was assisted by Housing Ministers, Hon. Collin Croal, Hon. Susan Rodrigues and officials from the Ministry.

The event continues tomorrow at the stadium from 9am-3pm.

‘Dream Realised’ is one feature of the President’s overall plan to create sustainable housing for the nation, in keeping with the PPP/C Manifesto.

Before the end of the year over 2,000 transports and titles will be distributed

The team will next be moving to Berbice to conduct a similar drive.