Gov’t equipping Guyanese children to lead nation’s digital future

– President Ali at the launch of the Guyana Learning Channel’s Digital TV Box

The government is investing in digital learning solutions through the Ministry of Education to prepare the younger generation for Guyana’s digital future.

This was underscored by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the launching of the Digital Learning TV Box at the Leonora Track and Field Facility on Saturday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the nation’s children at the Leonora Track and Field Facility on Saturday

The Digital Learning TV Box is a device that empowers households to access the new digital educational channels launched by the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC).

It serves as a link between traditional analog or non-ATSC-compliant smart TVs and the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast standard, which provides greater picture and sound quality, better reception, and a more efficient use of the broadcast spectrum.

“I want to congratulate the Ministry of Education on further improving the digital platform through which accessibility to education, through which innovative approach to learning and through which a dynamic learning environment is created to enhance learning,” the president expressed in brief remarks.

The initiative is part of a broader investment in digital transformation, whereby a national digital platform that integrates education, finance and governance, is being created.

For example, a Digital School will be launched soon in Region Two, Three and Six. This will provide interactive, high-quality education accessible to all students nationwide and even across the Caribbean.

This digital school will complement physical schools, ensuring students in even the most remote areas, have equal access to learning materials.

President Ali added that this tool will help mitigate issues such as teacher absenteeism and inadequate access to learning resources, ensuring continuous education.

“This [Digital TV box] and the Digital School will complement each other, so that our children can learn in an environment that they will have to operate in. Five years from now or less, your children will be operating in a completely new environment. An environment that is highly digitised, an environment in which AI (artificial intelligence) will be playing the lead role,” the head of state stressed.

Other digital solutions

In addition to education transformation, President Ali said the government is introducing self-service kiosks for services like driver’s license renewal, reducing bureaucracy, human bias and increasing efficiency.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and President Ali

“We will have it across the country… and you just scan your license, use your credit or debit card and you renew your license …at any facility; in a mall, in a police station,” the head of state explained.

Apart from this initiative, Guyanese will soon be able to make payments using their mobile devices through the national digital payment platform. This is being developed in partnership with the Indian Government.

The president noted that investments in digital infrastructure are designed to prepare the country for future crises, including potential pandemics like the COVID-19.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Director of the GLC, Anieshaw Mohamed also delivered remarks.

To ensure that every household can access these enhanced digital channels, GLC is distributing Digital TV boxes to families at the Leonora Track and Field Facility. Some 2350 boxes is expected to be distributed here.

