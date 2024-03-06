Govt expanding housing developments in Region Three

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said that the government continues to work to fulfil the housing needs of Region (Three Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) residents.

Minister Croal was meeting with residents of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara to address issues regarding the regularisation of their area of residence.

Minister Croal addresses residents of Anna Catherina

He highlighted that little progress was made under the previous coalition administration’s five-year tenure, resulting in a backlog of allocations.

“In this short period, for example, we [PPP/C Government have allocated here in Region Three, over 5,696 lots on the West Coast of Demerara in three years,” the minister emphasised.

Areas where lands were allocated under the current administration include Edinburgh, Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Stewartville and Meten Mer Zorg Housing Schemes. Major infrastructure was also carried out in these areas to ensure all the necessary amenities were in place within these communities.

Residents meet one-on-one with Minister Croal

He added, “In keeping with what we are doing throughout the country, we have also added the construction of houses, so you have land allocation and you have houses.

As I speak there are over 400 houses under construction most of which the private sector here, meaning with small contractors, are involved in that construction and we have potential for more.”

Minister Croal acknowledged the competition for land, particularly for housing and agricultural purposes, necessitating the identification of additional land.

Residents meet one-on-one with Minister Croal

He mentioned the approval for an additional plot of land in Wales, West Bank of Demerara. Allocations for this new area are scheduled for April 5th and 6th.

“We have since gotten the approval for the next batch of allocation of lands which will be for Wales…we are targeting 3000 [house lots] over those two days and the priority is, starting with 2019 and prior,” he said.

Despite designing 5000 lots for the Wales area, only 3000 lots will be allocated initially in that area.

The housing minister revealed that Region Three has 11,666 pending house lot applications. Furthermore, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure developments, including road networks from Schoonard to Crane and Wales, amounting to $42 billion for infrastructure development in the region.

Some of the Residents gathered at the community meeting

“In Region Three, right now $15 billion we are spending on that four-lane road that I alluded to, and then for infrastructure works in the very Leonora, Stewartville Meten-mer-Zorg, DeKindern, when you add all of that, 42 billion dollars in Infrastructure work, for housing development right here in region 3,” he explained.

Additionally, the ministry is also actively working on regularising several areas. Minister Croal mentioned the recent agreement signing for Greenwich Park North and ongoing efforts along the Railway Embankment.

Regarding residents of Anna Catherina, he addressed issues with sea defence structures, emphasising a zero-tolerance approach. He explained that while 43 households have been addressed, challenges remain with structures encroaching on sea defence areas.

“You have a government that is working to ensure that we fix all these outstanding issues,” Minister Croal reiterated.

The Minister also addressed various issues raised by residents of the area.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

