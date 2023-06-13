Gov’t expending $89M for new doctors’ quarters, nurses’ hostel in Mahdia

Residents of Mahdia, Region Eight can expect the enhanced delivery of healthcare services, with an investment of over $89 million to construct living quarters for healthcare professionals.

This is in accordance with the government’s strategy to create an enabling and supportive environment for healthcare professionals in the hinterland regions.

As such, the government will be investing $39.1 million to construct a doctors’ quarters while $50.2 million will be spent on a nurses’ hostel in Mahdia.

The government has upped the budgeted allocation for the health sector to $84.9 billion in 2023 to enhance and modernise Guyana’s healthcare system.

To complete the capital works, the administration has requested bids from qualified contractors through the Regional Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

Tender documents can be uplifted from the Regional Accounting Unit (RAU) Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region Eight.

Tenders must be addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board no later than Tuesday, June 27 at 9:00 am.

