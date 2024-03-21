Gov’t fostering community, youth development through sports

The government is continuously fostering community and youth development through Sports which plays an integral role in their overall development.

This was emphasised by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag recently during the finals of Dr Cheddi and Janet Jagan Memorial Games, at the Fitzburg Community Centre Ground, Matarkai-sub region, in Region One.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during his remarks

“Sports has always played a role in ensuring that we have that communication between each other. Sports has always played that role to keep our young people active and away from some of the ills of our society. And that is why you will find that we will continue to support sports intervention,” Minister Croal stressed.

The government, he said, will continue to create an enabling environment for young people to elevate their livelihoods.

Ministers Croal and Parag along with one of the female cricket teams

As sports and education go hand in hand, he reminded the youths that the investment goes beyond sports development as the aim is to create well-rounded persons.

Meanwhile, Minister Parag said a significant focus is being placed on training and capacity building, due to youths’ critical role in Guyana’s development.

She further urged the youths to capitalise on the scholarship opportunities through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

“We are very cognisant of the fact that our young people will carry our country’s development. In every single decade, you will have a new set of leaders coming up…When we have engagements like these in the hinterland and the rural areas, especially, it is not just to come and play sports and to be competitive…It brings together a community of people and cohesion,” she emphasised.

In relation to the enhancement of community grounds, 31 recreational fields in Region One were provided $1 million each for enhancement, during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference in 2023.

About six of these grounds benefitted from this undertaking in the Matarkai sub-region.

As funds continue to be expended towards the enhancement of community grounds, Minister Croal said a new gymnasium-type indoor facility is being built in every hinterland region.

At present, the first state-of-the-art gymnasium valued at $88.6 million is being constructed in Mabaruma.

When that is completed, the minister disclosed that the other sub-regions will benefit from similar projects.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

