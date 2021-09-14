Gov’t has no plan to shut down churches -Min. Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, has said the Government has no intention of closing any church and prevent citizens from worshipping, despite the rumors being circulated.

Bishop Edghill made the statement Sunday when he visited the Living Water Tabernacle Church in Essequibo, during the Cabinet outreach to the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

He said however, that while persons are free to worship, they must adhere to the measures outlined by the Government to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Our faith, our belief in the Lord Jesus Christ; our witness in the nation is a very important part of nation building. It is not just about managing the economy, building infrastructure, looking after health and education but it is also about ensuring the wellbeing of people and the church plays a very important role,” he noted.

Minister Edghill added that “we want you to worship, we want to say thank you for the prayers that you have been praying for the nation. We know that many intercessors go before God, day and night asking God to give us wisdom and direction as we govern and we thank you for your prayers.”

As such, he urged the church to continue to do what is right to aid the fight against Covid to protect themselves, their families and friends.

A view of the congregation at the Living Water Tabernacle church

“We are not perfect and I am sure that we have not done everything perfect, but I can tell you one thing is that our intent and our heart is to do what is right which would benefit the people. I want to encourage us to continue to live in love and togetherness.”

As part of new measures for the month of September, Government announced earlier this month that persons who wish to enter a public building must be vaccinated or have to present a negative PCR test.

According to the gazette, “public buildings” means any building to which the public has lawful access and shall include both publicly and privately owned buildings, including all institutions of learning.