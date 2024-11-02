Gov’t has strengthened prosecutorial capabilities for higher conviction rates – GS Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has highlighted a suite of measures put in place to strengthen the prosecutorial arm of the Guyana Police Force and the various government agencies.

During his weekly press conference at Freedom House, he outlined several of these reforms, based on data provided by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He underscored that the government is fortifying the legal framework to eliminate prison overpopulation, while investing in resources and training to expand the prosecutorial workforce.

Thus far, 75 persons have been trained through the special prosecutors’ programme, and are now part of the prosecutorial arm of the state.

The programme is offered through the University of Guyana and equips holders of Bachelors of Law Degree and third-year LLB students with the necessary knowledge and skillset to prosecute cases in the magistrates’ courts on behalf of the State.

“We have passed a number of legislations to speed up criminal trials in the Magistrates Court, including abolition of preliminary inquiries and replacing them with peer committees. This will allow the magistrates to spend more time in dealing with criminal trials,” the GS added.

The government has also partnered with the School of the Nations to offer the internationally recognised elementary prosecutors training course for police prosecutors.

This programme equips ranks with the necessary skills to serve as prosecutors within the local Magistrates’ Courts.

Additionally, prosecutorial agencies such as the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), the Special Organised Crime Unity (SOCU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are hiring lawyers to prosecute their cases, as opposed to relying on police officers.

“A bail Act was passed to regulate the discretion to grant and refuse bail. Seven sentencing guidelines have been prepared and are with the judiciary for their input before they are implemented,” the general secretary also pointed out.

Bail is the pre-trial release of a person from custody, upon the agreement that this person will appear in court at a specified date and time to answer a charge set against them.

Before the passage of the Bail Act of 2022, legislation governing bail was enshrined in multiple pieces of legislation, such as the Summary Jurisdiction (Procedure) Act, and the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act.

The act addresses primarily a defendant’s right to bail, amendments to the conditions of bail, its procedures and appeals, and the right of a court of law to refuse bail under special circumstances.

“It should make sure people get greater justice from the administration of law. It should hold the prosecutors to a higher standard, and it should hold the judiciary accountable for how we apply the conditions for bail. And any departure from that, any unusual departure from these objectives should be investigated,” GS Jagdeo added.

Dr Jagdeo noted that these measures will complement the wider plan to upgrade the Guyana Police Force.

“We have laid out a plan to use technology to give us a greater control, to simplify, but to monitor, to be able to solve crime faster. The police lab, training people there, etc., DNA testing, and then ensuring that we have greater tools to get high levels of conviction,” he said.

