Gov’t identifies marketing firms to market Guyana’s share of crude

The Government of Guyana (GoG), through the Ministry of Natural Resources, is pleased to announce the award of contracts, through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), to market Guyana’s share of crude from the three (3) Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels as follows:

BB Energy Trading Limited – Liza Unity and Prosperity FPSOs JE Energy – Liza Destiny FPSO

The international firms have been selected, following a competitive procurement process that commenced in September 2024 and saw twenty-seven (27) bids being submitted to NPTAB. In keeping with the Request for Bids, the evaluation was on a lots basis where the most substantially responsive bidder in relation to the combined lots was determined in keeping with the evaluation criteria.

The combined premium per barrel to be received by the GoG from these two companies for the crudes from these three FPSOs amounts to US$1.85, reflecting a substantial 93% increase compared to the US$0.96 premium secured in the previous period (20232024).

The duration of this contract will be for twelve (12) months commencing in 2024.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

