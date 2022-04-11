Gov’t improving lives of Guyanese, village by village – ministers address residents’ issues

Government is staying true to its commitment of bettering the lives of all Guyanese. Led by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, government ministers fanned out to the various communities in Region Six on Monday, to get first-hand information of issues affecting residents.

As part of the cabinet team, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P, and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, M.P, visited Bloomfield and Letter Kenny, Corentyne, Berbice, and listened to the plight of residents.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat interacting with residents

Rehabilitation of roads, bridges, the desilting of canals around farmlands and the disbursement of the agriculture grants to those affected by 2021 unprecedented flood, were among the main issues of residents.

Minister Bharrat assured residents that the concerns raised will be forwarded to the relevant sectors to bring redress. He assured that those who suffered from the floods, having lost crops in livestock, and did not benefit from the initial disbursement, will receive the money by August this year.

“As much as we’re developing the oil and gas sector, building new highways, building bridges, building new airports, all of these things are good, but the issues that affect people on a day-to-day basis are important, like the drainage in your farmland, like internal streets, your street lights, security, garbage flooding, these are all issues that affect you. So, while our government is working to develop the country in a holistic way, new highways, new bridges, new hotels, high buildings, we have to address the small issues, as well too.”

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP speaks with a resident of Bloomfield earlier today

Minister Parag noted that while the oil and gas sector presents many opportunities, Government will provide training in other areas, to upskill Guyanese.

She was at the time speaking about the Government Technical Institute that will be established in Port Mourant.

“Yes, you are traditional farmers, but as the country is moving to transform, the people also have to transform. Different economic activities are coming into the country. Training is right here, so we got to encourage our young people as well. opportunities and training.”

Only on Sunday, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo announced that Berbice will soon benefit from 3,000 part-time jobs.