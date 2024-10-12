Gov’t intensifies efforts to address squatting along Soesdyke/Linden Highway

The government has intensified efforts over the past four years to address the widespread issue of squatting along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, emphasised that with the country’s rapid development, squatting cannot be allowed to persist.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, speaks to the residents on the importance of eradicating squatting along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway

“We cannot move along as a country in a way and manner that is not in keeping with modern behaviour and the aesthetically pleasing transformation that is happening in our country,” the minister stated during a community meeting at the Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Saturday.

He stressed the importance of pursuing better living conditions that continuously add value to residents’ lives and their communities.

“That is why we have outlined a number of measures including the regularising some areas,” Minister McCoy explained.

The minister said that the government has an elaborate plan for the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. It includes housing schemes in some areas such Hauraruni and Yarrowkabra.

The Hauraruni scheme will span approximately 150 acres, while Yarrowkabra is planned to cover 100 acres.

Land clearing that has already been done for the Hauraruni Housing Scheme

Once these new communities are developed they will open the doors for other opportunities such as local businesses and employment.

“We have a map of the entire highway and we have been speaking to communities and pleading with the residents to not allow squatting to be expanded by encouraging others to come into the areas and just take up residency. Such action complicates the transformation,” Minister McCoy told the residents.

Earlier in the week, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited Hauraruni and Yarrowkabra to inspect the progress made on the housing schemes in these areas.

For Hauraruni, land clearing has been completed and the first phase of infrastructural work is expected to commence soon.

Meanwhile, at Yarrowkabra, some 30 acres of land have already been cleared.

These measures by the PPP/C government aim to make homeownership more accessible for every citizen.

