Govt invested over $1.9 B in Mangroves Restoration, enhancing the coastal resilience

– National Mangroves Exhibition hosted

The government has invested over 1.9 billion dollars in the restoration of mangroves and enhancing the coastal resilience of the inhabited areas that are below sea level.

This is according to Jagnarine Singh, Chief Executive Officer of National Agriculture Research, Extension Institute (NAREI), as he addressed persons gathered on Friday for the National Mangroves Exhibition.

The event was held as part of this year’s celebration of International Mangrove Day under the theme ‘safeguarding our coastal guardians for tomorrow’.

Exhibition Aimed at Educating Attendees about Mangroves

The Office of the First Lady Arya Ali, Ministry of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Research, Extension Institute (NAREI) in collaboration with the Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Foundation, partnered to host the one-day event.

It occurred on the Kingston seawalls and featured contributions from government agencies and members of the diplomatic community.

While offering remarks, Singh said that the government is committed to protecting the environment and sustainable mangrove use. The efforts of the government will continue to create a resilient economy.

“These efforts have led to the restoration of over 500 hectares of mangroves across more than 35 sites in regions 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. This year alone, an additional 275 million dollars has been allocated for restoration projects in regions 2 and 5”, he noted.

The event also included the reveal of a new mangrove sign aimed at enhancing the importance of sustaining existing mangroves.

Canadian Ambassador to Guyana Jane Miller and NAREI CEO Jagnarine Singh with other participants revealed the Mangrove sign at Kingston Sea-walls

In addition, the exhibition featured materials intended to educate the public on the importance of mangroves and a mangrove pledge wall was displayed for participants to share remarks.

Guyana’s mangrove restoration efforts significantly contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By restoring over 500 hectares of mangroves, Guyana supports SDG 14, which focuses on the sustainable management of oceans and coasts.

This initiative also aligns with SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

Mangrove Pledge Wall for attendees to share remarks

Mangrove conservation efforts help to combat climate change, support livelihoods, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen the resilience of our coastal zones.

Mangrove conservation efforts in Guyana holds significant promise for local communities. The Ministry of Agriculture will be providing support to build the capacity of local communities to meet the local demand for honey and honey products. Currently, local apiculturists produce approximately 4,000 gallons of honey annually, while the demand is estimated at 15,000 gallons. This gap presents an opportunity for expanding local production. By establishing more hives in mangrove areas, communities can leverage this ecological niche to boost honey production, contributing to both environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

