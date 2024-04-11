Gov’t launches media training to enhance public communications

The Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday launched a series of comprehensive media training for public relations officers working at the various government ministries and agencies.

The training was launched at the Windjammer Inn, in Georgetown.

National Training Coordinator, Marcia Hope

Participants will receive refresher courses in areas like crafting media releases and preparing for media interviews.

The aim is to ensure clear and timely communication between the government and the public.

National Training Coordinator, Marcia Hope said that Guyana’s growing economy presents challenges and opportunities for the media fraternity.

“We know that Guyana is a country that is vastly growing. We believe that our people must be upskilled and trained to match this. The media and communications training is just one aspect of the government’s training mandate to ensure that its people are up to par with what’s going on in the economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, communications specialist, and facilitator of the first session, Martina Johnson, emphasised that the training aims to empower the media operatives to effectively navigate the media landscape, maximize positive media exposure, and avoid potential pitfalls.

Martina Johnson

She explained that the training encompasses the integration of technology into public relations to enhance the supply of information.

“While we are improving on the journalism side of things as reporters, we also have to improve on the side of public relations, building relations with the media,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This falls under a wider work programme being spearheaded by OPM’s Department of Public Affairs.

Recently, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, launched the fourth instalment of the Media and Communications Academy with a similar aim.

These initiatives reflect the government’s drive to revolutionise the country’s media landscape, promoting greater efficiency, competency and transparency.

By strengthening public communication, the government hopes to ensure citizens are well-informed about its policies and programs.

