Gov’t looking to establish vocational training centre in Region Seven

The Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali- led administration is looking to transform the Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) into a focal point for vocational training, with the establishment of a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre.

“I want the Ministry of Education to come here and do an assessment so that we can do a full fledged TVET centre to support Region Seven,” President Ali said while addressing a mammoth crowd, during a recent outreach to the region.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his visit to Region Seven Wednesday last.

The President explained that the tourism potential of the region is enormous and it also has a promising future of becoming a major logistic hub for the mining sector.

To this end, Dr. Ali underscored that once additional vocational education and training opportunity is offered to persons residing there, the region’s mining and tourism sectors will develop tremendously.

“We are going to team up with the private sector to get them to work with us. I am going to ask Mr. [Newell] Dennison [Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission] to build a programme that would support the establishment of a full-fledged TVET centre,” the Head of State further explained.

The push for an education system that delivers a modern, model, and adaptive learning experience, is essential in realising President Ali’s vision to provide world class education for all.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his visit to Region Seven Wednesday last.

The President believes that improved access and quality education are essential to raising Guyana’s human capital to the levels needed to advance and sustain transformative economic and social development.

Guyana’s rapid development trajectory requires a skilled, qualified and innovative population, that is capable of meeting the needs of the labour market.

As such, government has identified human capital development through technical and vocational skills as critical for the nation’s development agenda.

The Dr. Ali led government is working to tailor those training programmes to be responsive to the country’s labour needs, while providing opportunities for personal growth and development.

Government plans to undertake an analysis of institutions which are offering skills training, with the aim of streamlining them as well as modernising their curriculum to make them more relevant to contemporary needs.

Importantly, Government will be partnering with the private sector to establish a Guyana Technical Training College with a campus at Port Mourant that will incorporate the renowned GuySuCo Port Mourant Training School, and that will also add new training facilities for oil and gas as well as the hospitality sector.

TVET programmes are also available online. The education ministry commenced the online programme last year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

