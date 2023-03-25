Gov’t must be judged by its actions – PM Phillips

-leads ministerial outreach to Victoria

The government must be judged on its “actions” as opposed to its “words” when it comes to bringing developmental services to the people of Guyana in a fair, equitable, and non-discriminatory manner.

Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

This sentiment was expressed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Saturday, who led a ministerial outreach to Victoria to assess and find solutions to the most pressing issues affecting residents.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

The outreach was hosted at the Victoria Community Centre Ground.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing services for residents across Guyana.

Other ministers present at the outreach

“Actions speak louder than words. You have a government that cares for you”, the prime minister said to applause from the gathering.

He said the government will continue to bring development to the community, ensuring that everyone benefits.

A section of the crowd at the Victoria Community Ground on Saturday

“You have a government that came into power on the 2nd of August 2020. And we have been delivering to all the people of Guyana including Victoria, and including the Haslington/Grove NDC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, echoed similar sentiments.

He noted that partnership between the government and residents is essential to the development of the area, and emphasised its readiness to collaborate.

“We are looking forward to the partnership of working with you…all of you…because it is only by working together that we can get to the ideal place of our development,” he stated.

Minister McCoy insisted that it is only by working together as one that the community will see the transformation and results that they are expecting.

“All the development we have been talking about and all of my colleagues have been talking about, it is only by working together, in partnership, that we can get there very quickly,” he expressed.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues were also a part of the outreach.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

