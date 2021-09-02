Gov’t plans to develop New Amsterdam to a city -Min. Todd

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, MP, said the Government plans to transform the town of New Amsterdam into a city.

Minister Todd made the announcement on Wednesday, during his address at the township’s 130th anniversary.

He told residents that the transformation of the town is the vision of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who has a special focus on urbanisation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP

“New Amsterdam is part of that development drive. Opportunities that will be afforded to Guyanese will reach each and every community.”

With a booming oil and gas sector, the Minister said health care, education and economic diversification are some of the areas of focus of Government.

“We are going to enjoy moving Guyana forward together. We are going to collaborate with you right here at the leadership in New Amsterdam to shape policies at the national level to help us to meet your needs here at the local government machinery and to also incorporate you and ensure that we achieve our national objective.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP and Mayor of New Amsterdam, Her Worship Winifred Heywood, along with students who were awarded for exceptional performance at the 2020 CSEC and CAPE

Minister Todd said the PPP/C Administration understands development and the needs of Guyanese. With that, he said government recognises the need for diversification in the region’s agricultural sector to boost productivity and create employment.

“That kind of advancement will naturally encourage innovation and innovation leads when it comes to a country’s economy. So, the cash flow is now enough. We will be able to use the windfall from oil and gas to diversify the economy of New Amsterdam which will allow you to innovate.

“We want to ensure that our people are taken care of. We have big plans and you are part of it. We want you to contribute, we want you too to hold us accountable and together we are not only going to transform New Amsterdam but we will transform Guyana as a whole.” Minister Todd said.

Region Six Chairman, David Armogan called for collaboration between the Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council to further development in the township.

Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan

New Amsterdam Mayor, Her Worship Winifred Heywood and Mayor of Georgetown His Worship Pandit Ubraj Narine also made remarks.

As part of the celebrations, four students who performed exceptional at the 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations were awarded.

New Amsterdam which was established in 1891 is the country’s first town.

A replica of the New Amsterdam Town Council