Gov’t promoting road safety with removal of derelict vehicles on roadways

Government is standing strong on its commitment to promote road safety and improve traffic flow with the removal of derelict vehicles along the roadways.

This is part of a countrywide campaign launched back in June.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, as part of the National Enhancement Exercise, on Saturday visited the community of Cummings Lodge, where he witnessed the removal of a number of derelict vehicles lining the thoroughfare.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“With children coming out of school, parents to pick them up, there is no parapet for them to park because the derelict vehicles have taken over the parapet. It’s dangerous in terms of emergencies and the emergency vehicles that need to pass in the midst of traffic can’t because of derelict vehicles. So, I want to appeal to all the mechanics, the body workshops, the owners who got derelict vehicles just start moving them,” Minister Edghill urged.

The campaign is in accordance with Section 29 of the Road Act Cap. 51:01 – ‘Seizure and disposal of property obstructing road’ Act.

The public works ministry usually gives notice to the owners of these derelict vehicles to have them removed immediately or within the next 24 hours, or have them removed by the ministry’s clean-up team.

Derelict Vehicles

With the latter choice, the ministry is not be responsible for any damage or loss. The derelict vehicles are disposed at the ministry’s derelict dumpsite located in Laluni.

The dumpsite can be accessed from the Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway entrance.

