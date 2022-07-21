Gov’t providing 4,000 Region Six residents with part-time jobs

– 2,000 already gainfully employed – REO

Government is providing 4,000 residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with part-time employment to foster self enhancement and community development.

The employment programme initially targeted 3,000 people from the region, but was extended to cater for an additional 1,000 as a result of the overwhelming number of applications.

Some 2,000 residents have already been employed at various ministries and government agencies in the region.

Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO), Navendra Persaud lauded the programme which is providing the region with room for economic development, and equipping youths to participate in community, and national development.

“I am especially thankful to our vice president for launching this initiative, not only in Region Six, but across the country so that we can involve our youths. This is a stepping stone for them. The young people are very, very happy, they are very appreciative for this programme because some of them were not working so, they now have the opportunity to work,” Persaud said.

Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO) Navendra Persaud

The programme was launched by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo in June 2022. It is being implemented across the country to subsidise household income, in the face of the rising cost of living.

It is also a fulfillment of the PPP/C’s manifesto commitment to create employment for Guyanese.

The beneficiaries will work for 10 days per month in the respective government agencies and ministries, and will earn up to $40,000. However, to ensure a wide cross- section of citizens benefit, only one person per household is allowed to register for the programme.

No qualifications are needed to benefit from this initiative. Persons are only required to fill out an application form after which an evaluation process is carried out to place the beneficiaries in a department best suited to them.

The REO noted that beneficiaries from the region are encouraged to apply for the government’s Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship as they work.

He said, “we try to see how we can flex with you so that you can simultaneously study through the GOAL system which is free. We don’t just take this as part time and it just stay there. The government has something to back that up to make you a better person so that you contribute to your region, and as a whole to your country.”

The beneficiaries are also encouraged to participate in the government’s technical and vocational training programmes such as those offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).

