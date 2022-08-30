Gov’t pursuing robust anti-corruption framework

As the PPP/C Government forges ahead to eradicate fraudulent conduct in all sectors across Guyana, its second anti-corruption framework workshop was opened on Tuesday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira delivering remarks at the second anti-corruption framework workshop opened at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Tuesday

Held through the Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Ministry, the two-day seminar will see intense dialogue between representatives of the government, the private sector, and civil society.

Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister, Gail Teixeira said the government’s ultimate aim is to attain a robust anti-corruption framework, which ensures transparency and accountability.

“The importance of what we are doing here today is taking us to another step… when we finish this workshop depending on what comes out of it and the experiences, we may produce fact sheet two … and to create constantly until we are able to build a total framework,”Minister Teixeira stated.

Upon assuming office on August 2, 2020, the PPP/C Administration observed that there was a dire need to strengthen the nation’s anti-corruption measures and system.

Following the hosting of the first anti-corruption workshop, a framework was established, focusing mainly on the government and the agencies that deal with accountability and transparency in the governance sector.

Minister Teixeira noted that it is essential for people to be aware of the decision-making processes of a government and non-governmental organisations.

This, she added, is one of the significant elements of good governance at all levels of society.

Importantly, the minister underscored that transparency is especially significant in the process of sustainable development, which impacts all players.

“When there is corruption, the poor and vulnerable suffer the most, women, children, elderly, and youth suffer the most. All sectors must have transparency in their decision-making and its implementational laws, policies and projects, which ultimately should be aligned with the principle of democracy,”the parliamentary affairs and governance minister contended.

Accordingly, she believes that transparency has the potential to narrow the gap between what an organisation or group seem to be doing versus what they are actually doing.

A growing number of researchers have discussed the multiple dimensions of transparency, including facilitating maximum public participation, improving social morality, determining corruption, building political trust and the realisation of human rights.

Minister Teixeira underscored that government has a framework, pointing to the public reports which are received by parliament and are posted on its website.

Another, she disclosed, is the Auditor General’s Report and the budgetary process which is also opened to the public.

There is also the mid-year review which the finance minister takes to the National Assembly after recess, that shows government performance and how money was used in the first six months of the year.

Moreover, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is also live-streamed for the general public.

So that’s a process that we are working on because this is one in which people get information, information is power, people make decisions based on information, and if they are given accurate information or evidence-based information, they are more able to make decisions with regards to their lives,”Minister Teixeira added.

Panel discussions will continue on Wednesday and will see the participation of key stakeholders.

