Gov’t steps up investment in early childhood development, parenting support

-$300M budgeted to complete Providence Day and Night Care Centre, construct four new centres across Regions 2,5,6 and 10

THE Government of Guyana will step up efforts in 2026 to improve childcare infrastructure and provide more support to families through new investments in early childhood and family development programmes.

According to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, these initiatives are part of a larger national strategy to create a safe, welcoming, and caring environment for the country’s youngest citizens.

For 2026, the government has budgeted $300 million to advance several important projects, including the completion of a day and night care centre at Providence and the start of construction on four new centres across Regions Two, Five, Six, and 10.

These facilities aim to offer dependable childcare services for working parents, with flexible hours to fit different schedules. Additionally, the Government will co-invest with qualified private partners to expand the availability and quality of childcare services across the country.

Dr Singh explained that these efforts will also include ongoing investment in training childcare providers. This will include both basic and advanced programs to help participants gain professional skills and establish their own home-based childcare facilities.

The government will continue the one-time cash grant for newborns, providing $100,000 to parents at the time of birth. This initiative, launched in 2025, has already assisted over 13,000 newborns, giving immediate support to families and helping to reduce the early financial burdens of parenting.

To promote overall child and family development, the 2026 program will introduce new safe, child-friendly spaces where families can access recreational and educational activities within their communities. These hubs aim to encourage emotional growth, social interaction, and positive early learning experiences in safe, supervised settings.

Dr Singh noted that these 2026 measures build on several achievements from the previous year, such as the opening of an Early Childhood Development Centre at Diamond and a day and night care centre at Anna Catherina.

Hundreds of people were also trained in child development and care, with many of them starting their own registered childcare facilities.

“By continuing to invest in early childhood care and ensuring that parents, especially working mothers, have access to affordable, high-quality childcare, we are not only supporting families but also strengthening the foundation for national development,” Dr Singh told the National Assembly.