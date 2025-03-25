Gov’t tightening regulations on speedboat safety, fare hikes

The Ministry of Public Works’ Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is tightening regulations for speedboat operations along the Parika-Supenaam route due to concerns over unauthorised fare increases, safety, and hygiene.

During a meeting with speedboat operators last Friday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill warned that non-compliance would not be tolerated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engaging speedboat operators

He highlighted that around 20 speedboats have broken down mid-stream due to engine issues from January to the present, stressing the need for preventative and consistent maintenance.

“The traveling public must be assured that when they jump in a speedboat, it is a serviceable engine and a boat that is not leaking and taking in water. So, we have to put some measures in place that if these engines are not servicing, they cannot leave,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

MARAD has deployed monitors to oversee operations at the stelling to ensure accountability and compliance. Speedboat operators also have their own monitors to ensure that measures are functioning effectively.

Addressing unauthorised fare increases, despite previous warnings, the minister instructed MARAD’s Director General to suspend the licenses of offenders.

“My clear instructions were and still are that any speedboat operator who is overcharging passengers must exit the system immediately. The DG is to suspend their license, and the monitors are to ensure they don’t operate, and I am not changing from that,” the minister said sternly.

Passengers have also raised concerns about unclean and foul-smelling life vests on boats.

In response, the minister assured that arrangements are being made to address these concerns. He urged operators to maintain a high standard of hygiene.

Additionally, Minister Edghill revealed plans to introduce a new ferry to service the Parika-Supenaam route. He assured speedboat operators that their operations remain essential to the transportation network.

“It doesn’t matter if we buy another ferry, your operation is still important as we lift the service, we will attract more people to Essequibo for tourism.

So, the reality is whether it is for official use, leisure, or just as a transportation service, all of you…are required, and you can invest in the long haul because the government will not collapse the speedboat industry,” he assured.

MARAD Director General Stephen Thomas explained that MARAD’s safety division is working directly with operators and owners to ensure regular engine repairs and maintenance. The division also mandates the logging of all repairs and servicing.

