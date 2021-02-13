Gov’t to construct 1,000 homes for low-income earners, young professionals

− 10,000 house lots to be allocated, 7000 land titles distributed in 2021

– $6B for infrastructural works in existing housing areas

The PPP/C Government will be constructing 1,000 homes for low-income earners and young professionals this year in keeping with its manifesto promise to improve the standard of living of Guyanese,

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, made this announcement in his presentation of the National Budget on Friday.

These homes, the Minister said, are in addition to the 1,000 homes the Government has committed to providing for the residents of Region 10 through public–private partnerships. Further, the diaspora will also be engaged in financing housing initiatives that would benefit remigrant homeowners.

Concerning land allocation, the Government has committed to allocating 10,000 house lots, as well as distributing 7,000 land titles countrywide this year.

Already in 2020, the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) distributed 413 land titles and 3,600 house lots for the period August to December through its “Dream Realised” initiative.

“Mr. Speaker, Government’s commitment over the next five years is to make available 50,000 house lots across the country. The major partner in this exciting and evolving transformation will be the private sector who, together with Government, will create the incentives and opportunities for affordable housing, for persons to own their own homes,” Minister Singh said.

Meanwhile, $6 billion has been allocated to further advance infrastructure and utility works in new and existing housing areas, and an additional $1.5 billion to continue with infrastructure works in the Sophia, Diamond and Parfaite Harmonie housing areas.

“In keeping with Government’s commitment of creating and enabling sustainable communities, the boundaries of the programme will be extended to include Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara. To this end, the installation of LED street lamps and the upgrading of recreational facilities will be part of the programme,” Dr. Singh added.

Under the Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidy initiative, the Government will be working towards providing subsidies to low-income households and successful applicants would be given a new housing unit at a subsidised cost or materials to improve their homes.

A single window approval system for construction permits will soon become reality, considerably reducing the processing time from land allocation to construction. The Government continues to engage stakeholders to address the issues of squatting and informal settlements by working to ensure that land is distributed in an equitable manner. These initiatives, Minister Singh said, form part of the administration’s plans to re-focus its attention on ensuring the welfare of citizens by creating new housing stock and access to lands for housing development.