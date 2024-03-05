Gov’t to determine the way forward on Conversation Tree Road project – Min Edghill

Reaffirming the government’s firm stance against delays and incomplete infrastructural projects, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addressed the troubling progress of the $1.8 Billion Conversation Tree Road project.

Minister Edghill emphasised that action will be taken by the end of the day.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and engineering team inspecting works on the Conversation Tree Road project

The minister made this declaration on Tuesday during a site visit of the project, where he was informed by Kalco Guyana Inc., workers that they were instructed to halt work by their supervisors.

Despite, the minister’s attempts to reach the principles of Kalco based in Trinidad, no response has been received.

“We have to make a decision but, likely, Kalco will not be able to complete that project. So, we will have to make some decisions and that will happen by the end of today,” he declared.

The $1.8 Billion Conversation Tree Project which is divided into sections saw Lot One being awarded to Guyanese company, S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. to the tune of $1,066,358,738, while, Lot Two was awarded to Kalco Guyana Inc to the tune of $830,293,458.

S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. has since completed its portion.

However, the project’s progress has been stalled, with only 55 per cent of work completed thus far.

Outstanding works on the project include paving, and concrete drainage with 60 per cent of culverts remaining incomplete. Some 75 per cent of the retaining wall is left to be completed.

The road’s development is a crucial component of the government’s initiative to provide alternative routes for Guyanese to enter and exit Georgetown.

Ongoing works on the Conversation Tree Road project Ongoing works on the Conversation Tree Road project Ongoing works on the Conversation Tree Road project Ongoing works on the Conversation Tree Road project

