Gov’t to develop 500 acres to expand cassava production in Mabaruma communities

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced plans to develop 500 acres of land to expand cassava production for Mabaruma communities in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The president made the announcement during a community meeting with residents of White Water and surrounding communities in the Mabaruma sub-district, as he continued his Region One outreach on Thursday.

Residents of White Water and surrounding communities in the Mabaruma sub-district turned out in their numbers to engage with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday

Late last year, the government invested some $25 million in an agro-processing facility for White Water, which has been instrumental in boosting the village’s processing of cassava cassareep.

The president pointed out that White Water alone is producing a significant 30,000 pounds of cassava with the aid of this facility, but he emphasised that the government is aiming to further boost production.

“For this to be meaningful, and for that to operate at full capacity, we have to get the women involved, the young people involved, and we have to put 500 acres of cassava in these communities across here,” the president said.

The head of state added that the government will assist in expanding coffee production to meet both local and regional demand.

“Outside of that, we are going to give you the planting material to have 300 acres of ginger cultivated. We import $100 million of black pepper every year in Guyana. We can produce all the black pepper we need, right here in Region 1, and we have to do it. We must do it,” President Ali told residents.

The president explained that the region is brimming with potential to propel the country’s agriculture sector to greater heights.

A section of the crowd gathered at White Water for a community meeting with President Ali on Thursday

He assured that as the government continues to provide opportunities and enhance the living conditions of Guyanese across the country, Region One will not be left behind.

The president expressed plans to position the region as a spice hub, and throughout his outreach to the various communities, has been touting various lucrative agricultural ventures that these villages can capitalise on, with the government’s support.

These include breadfruit and coconut cultivation, in addition to onion and ginger production.

