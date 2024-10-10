Gov’t to establish national digital school integrated with AI 

The government plans to establish a ‘Guyana Digital School’ as part of its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the fabric of Guyana’s economy.

During a special session of Parliament on Thursday, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shared details of the government’s comprehensive plan for Guyana’s digital transformation.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“The digital school will be resourced like any brick-and-mortar facility, with the added benefit of using artificial intelligence to support the learning process. It will be equipped with the entire Guyana curriculum, from nursery to grade 12,” he said.

The school will be equipped with the necessary online textbooks and teaching materials, catering to entrepreneurial skills, cultural education, and electronic nursing and accounting.

Students in other CARICOM states will be eligible to enroll in the school.

President Ali explained that this project aligns with the government’s plan to harness the power of digital technology and innovation in order to uplift Guyanese and deliver government services more effectively.

“Our government is ready to lead the charge into this digital future,” he asserted.

This process of delivering digital education to the population has already commenced with the launch of the One Guyana Digital Initiative, where more than 2,000 Guyanese are being trained for promising careers within the technology sector.

The 150k Coders Initiative is another transformative project that aims to nurture Guyanese to take advantage of opportunities that will arise in the evolving technological world.

President Ali also pointed to the Guyana-Coursera platform, which is now empowering 400,000 Guyanese with free access to 6,000 courses at an annual cost of US1.4 million.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

