Gov’t to implement blockchain technology in agencies

– To strengthen cyber security in governance

As Guyana takes major steps towards a digital revolution, the government will be implementing blockchain technology in some of its agencies, as part of efforts to enhance cyber security.

Blockchain technology is renowned for its ability to maintain data integrity and prevent unauthorised modifications or tampering. It makes it difficult for someone to falsify or tamper with records.

According to Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP), this technology will prevent record tampering for personal gain, especially at the Lands and Survey and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

He was at the time hosting his weekly press conference at Freedom House in Georgetown when he made the revelation.

“Because we have had complaints about people in those places. Leases or prospecting. Licenses are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. So, say if you apply in August and someone comes to apply for the same piece of land in September; I’m supposed to get it because I applied in August. Now the person, if they can disappear my record, then the person in September might get it,” he clarified.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)

The government may examine which other agencies will need this technology, following the implementation of the first phase, “particularly where records could be tampered with,” Dr Jagdeo stated.

The government is building out the digital infrastructure of the country, with the ultimate goal of improving the efficiency of public services and boosting economic output.

One of the main objectives is the development of Guyana’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Masterplan 2030. This will see all the services of the Ministry of Home Affairs being offered fully online.

Another major initiative is the establishment of an electronic identification card system(e-ID). Already, the government has signed a $34.5 million contract with German company Veridos Identify Solutions to implement this project.

With $783.4 million allocated to the national budget for the project, the system will feature fingerprint verification, eliminating the need for traditional proof of address; however, it will not replace the current National Identification card.

In the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health is working on designing and installing an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. Request for proposals (RFPs) have already been received for the project.

Moreover, the ‘Safe Guyana’ Initiative will leverage technology to enhance public security and prevent criminal activities. Several Command Centres have been constructed to complement this project.

Digitisation is an essential component of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

