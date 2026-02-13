Govt to increase RDC and NDC stipends

The government will increase the stipends for various local government representatives.

Appearing at the Committee of Supply on Thursday, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, said that stipends for Regional Councillors on the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) will increase from $30,000 to $50,000.

Councillors on Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) are now expected to get a $30,000 stipend, reflecting an increase from the $3,000 stipend they were receiving.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

The NDC Chairperson’s stipend will increase from $10,000 to $50,000, while the Vice Chair’s stipend will increase from $5,000 to $40,000.

Minister Manickchand noted that this “is not only for Region Four, I haven’t been asked the question before, but that is for all Regional Councillors across the country”.