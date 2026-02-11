Gov’t to toughen laws for rapid removal of derelict vehicles, scrap from roadways

The government is moving to tighten legislation to remove abandoned vehicles, scrap metal and other derelict obstructions from public road reserves in a bid to strengthen public safety on Guyana’s roadways.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has asked the Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, to urgently review the existing laws to allow for a more structured and enforceable approach to clearing public roadways.

He made the announcement during his remarks at the opening of the Guyana Police Force Annual Officers’ Conference on Wednesday.

The president explained that under the proposed system, certified private companies would be authorised to identify, mark and remove vehicles that have been left abandoned on public roads for extended periods.

“The police don’t need to do it,” the president said, noting that law enforcement does not have the capacity to respond to every complaint.

The process, as outlined by the president, would be straightforward. If a truck or vehicle remains stationary for more than three days, it will be marked. If it remains unmoved after two weeks, it will receive a second marking along with a formal notice.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the Annual Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday

“And if …four weeks…passes [and] it didn’t move, then the company [will] come and remove it and sell it as scrap metal,” he said.

The President made it clear that the current situation is untenable. Abandoned trucks, scrap metal and other derelict materials continue to block streets and create hazards in communities across the country.

With limited staff and growing demands, he said the government can’t keep sending people to solve the same problem over and over.

“There’s no way we can continue this way,” he stressed, pointing to the strain on manpower and the need to make better use of existing laws.

President Ali expects the necessary amendments will be drafted quickly and brought forward for introduction in the National Assembly, clearing the path for safer public spaces.

Over the past few weeks, the Ministry of Public Works, led by Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, has intensified efforts to remove derelict vehicles, containers and debris in spaces around Georgetown as part of efforts to keep the city clean. Minister Edghill said this lawlessness cannot be allowed to continue unabated.

“The Government will have no choice but to impound these trucks and get on with its work… It’s a total disrespect to all the other people who are living in the neighbourhood,” Minister Edghill stated.