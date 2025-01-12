Govt to work with Buxton, Strathspey on transformative agricultural projects – President Ali

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said that his Government will support the development of innovative agricultural projects in Buxton and Strathspey on the East Coast of Demerara.

During outreaches to the communities, the President had extensive interactions with residents to discuss solutions to problems and ways of maximising community development.

In Buxton, President Ali told hundreds of residents that, through the Ministry of Agriculture, his Government is ready to engage with the farmers, agriculture groups, women and young people in the community to identify 25 acres of land. The community’s land would be developed, through innovative and smart agricultural practices, into one of the largest pork production projects in the country.

“We are here to focus on your community. We are here to focus on how we can further build your community,” the President added.

A number of other initiatives are in the pipeline to enhance Buxton’s agriculture.

Meanwhile, during the meeting in Strathspey, the Head of State posited that the Ministry of Agriculture will work with a group of young people and women in the community to build at least 50 beehives and teach sustainable beekeeping.

“We are going to give you all the hives, we are going to give you all the safety gear and equipment and they (NAREI) will give you the training.”

The President said the aim of the project is to improve the agricultural productivity of the community and enhance the involvement of young people and women in community development and economic opportunities.

“This year, 2025, we’re going to focus heavily on community investment, ensuring that the investment is focused on people-centred issues in a greater way.”

During both meetings, residents had the chance to engage with the President and offer suggestions on priorities for the development of their community.

As a result, in Buxton, the President said that his Government will work on developing a community sewing project and look at developing a space for a learning resource centre where youths can be trained and mentored. He underscored that his Government will continue developing communities across the country with a focus on security, sanitation and services.

Over the week, President Ali has conducted community outreaches in eight different communities across the East Coast.

“One of the important things of this government is the involvement of people, the involvement of communities, the involvement of everyone in the development process of our country.”

Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues, other Government officials and technical staff from various ministries were also present.

