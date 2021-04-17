Govt working to achieve herd immunity some time this year -Dr. Ramsammy

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy says the Government is working to vaccinate many persons so that herd immunity can be achieved some time this year.

Herd immunity occurs when enough of a population becomes immune to a disease, significantly reducing the chances of transmission.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy

Dr. Ramsammy explained that in determining the levels of vaccination needed for herd immunity, the Government must consider not only the Guyanese population, but foreigners residing here as well. He made this statement in the Food For the Poor compound in South Georgetown, which has established a COVID-19 vaccination site.

“We may be able to achieve community-wide herd immunity in some places where there is a high uptake, but for national herd immunity, we will need about 500,000-600,000 people,” he said.

Advisor Ramsammy had revealed two days prior that the Government decided to lower the minimum age to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, from 40 to 18.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy looks on as Food for the Poor CEO, Mr. Kent Vincent receives his COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are confident that by July, when we start finishing this round of… first and second round [vaccines], that 261,000 Guyanese would have been vaccinated fully. We also expect other vaccines to come, like from COVAX.”

He said Guyana would be able to reach 300,000 full vaccinations with the arrival of the COVAX shipment, promised some time in May. Guyana had received its first shipment, 0f 24,000 COVID-19 vaccines, from that facility in March.

“Meanwhile, the President and the Vice President, who have taken on some of the responsibility for sourcing vaccines, they have been working day and night with country leaders, with manufacturers to secure more vaccines,” Dr. Ramsammy said.

The Advisor revealed that Government has spent nearly US$5M so far on Covid vaccines.

A South Georgetown resident receiving her COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said during a radio interview on Tuesday, that Guyana has paid for enough vaccines for half of the adult population, having to secure them through “other” means, as developed nations are procuring the lion’s share.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony has also called for equitable distribution of vaccines among nations.

Dr. Ramsammy posited that the work Government is doing only accounts for part of the effort needed to rid Guyana of this pandemic. He said as long as the public does its part to observe the Government’s advisory safety guidelines, and get vaccinated, Guyana could be out of the woods by year end or early 2022.