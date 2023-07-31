Gov’t working with the people to advance developmental agenda – Min. Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no citizen is disenfranchised by ongoing infrastructural projects.

Minister Edghill made the remarks during a consultation activity hosted at the Lusignan Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The engagement was held to address residents’ concerns and foster constructive dialogue on the US $192 million Railway Embankment Project, which forms a crucial part of Guyana’s wider transformational development programme.

“Our commitment is none of you will be disenfranchised, we are not here to shut down economic activity. As a matter of fact, we want to encourage economic activity and what we are simply here to do, is to ensure wherever they are potential areas of conflict because of encumbrances or the movement of places or homesteads based on the alignment, we should discuss it,” he said.

The minister highlighted that several residents have extended their properties and business onto government reserves, directly on the path of the project.

He noted that the government reserve along the Railway Embankment spans 40 feet on both sides from the centre line.

Minister Edghill encouraged the residents to utilise the expertise of the ministry’s engineers and surveyors to address any land-related concerns.

This step will pave the way for productive discussions to find the best possible solutions that cater to both the welfare of the residents and the advancement of the government’s developmental agenda.

“We are prepared to work with you, listen to you and facilitate any engagement that will allow for your well-being to be taken care of, as well as the government’s developmental agenda to be advanced,” the public works minister added.

Residents at the stakeholders meeting

Meanwhile, works on the expansion of the embankment will see the upgrade of roads and bridges along the embankment, all the way to Enmore to accommodate four lanes.

Roads and bridges will also be built in four lanes on the Enmore section where there is none, carrying it all the way to the Mahaica Bridge.

Additionally, Minister Edghill said upgrade works will continue on the Belfield two-lane road to Orange Nassau.

