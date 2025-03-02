GPF leadership urged to craft new strategy to address road carnage

– President Ali stresses shared responsibility, enhanced enforcement to curb road lawlessness

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has charged the leadership of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to craft a strategy to effectively address road carnage.

President Ali was at the time addressing several police officers Wednesday last during the opening of the now-concluded annual Police Officers’ Conference, at the GPF Mess Annexe, Eve-Leary.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the opening of the annual Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday

President Ali believes much more needs to be done although there has been significant improvements along many road ways over the last four years.

He proposed a multifaceted strategy, involving awareness programmes, infrastructure investment, accountability, and leadership development for long-term success.

“These are the factors in my mind that must form the foundational pillar through which we develop this strategy in addressing lawlessness, and I’ll call it for what it is – the lawlessness on our roadways,” the president said.

He pointed out that building new roads is necessary to address road safety, by accommodating an expanding traffic and improving efficiency. Important to this too, is the need for consistent public education campaigns that must encourage responsible driving.

President Ali also underscored that holding individuals responsible for their actions will create a culture of compliance.

Also, government agencies must collaborate to tackle traffic issues and encourage road safety.

Another important element is enforcing stronger penalties for offenders. But according to President Ali, while penalties are important, the best approach to road safety is self-accountability, societal pressure and a sense of responsibility.

“But unfortunately, when that doesn’t work, you have to go to stronger measures, which are penalties. And this traffic issue is a specific area that requires a lot of critical thinking at this annual Police Officers’ Conference,” he stated.

The government is investing heavily in technology and has introduced e-ticketing, surveillance cameras and speed indicators to enhance enforcement.

While the government can continue to pump resources to address road safety, President Ali said it is important for a cultural shift in attitude within law enforcement and society.

“Is the right attitude for a police officer to be angry or to look angry or to look unapproachable? What is the right mindset? These things may sound simplistic, but these are important issues that we must tackle if we are to infuse a cultural shift and thinking within the police force,” President Ali stressed.

The GPF recorded a 21 per cent reduction in fatal accidents in 2024.

The government has allocated more than $30 billion to improve operational efficiency and address matters of concern, including traffic safety this year.

