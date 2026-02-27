GPF to implement technology driven policing to boost security, accountability – Min Walrond

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is shifting its policing strategy towards a more modern, technology-driven approach aimed at strengthening national security, improving service delivery, and rebuilding public trust.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond addresses the opening of the Annual Inspectors Conference

Speaking at the opening of the Annual Inspectors’ Conference on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond said traditional policing methods are no longer sufficient.

“The old way of doing things is not going to fly anymore. This is a time to reimagine policing, integrating technology and innovation,” she said.

The minister explained that integrating technology and innovation at the centre of the force aims to boost transparency and remove human biases to deliver measurable results.

“We no longer have the room to waffle, to make excuses, because you are going to be measured. Performances are going to be measured by clear data and clear numbers, and decisions will be made in that regard,” the minister emphasised.

She outlined what modern policing should look like in 2026, emphasising that police stations should respond promptly to complaints, treat every citizen with respect, and ensure cases progress daily.

Modern stations, she said, must demonstrate strong prosecutorial capacity, disciplined crime scene management, training, proper evidence handling, accurate documentation, and effective coordination to ensure court readiness.

CCTV cameras installed across Guyana to promote safer communities

Technology must also be properly utilised, including updated digital systems, appropriate use of body-worn cameras, and strict data integrity and security.

The home affairs minister said technology does not correct poor leadership; it exposes it.

“Corruption is not a minor breach; it is a national security threat and will be treated that way. In 2026, zero tolerance for bribery, collusion, abuse of authority or neglect of duty,” she emphasised

These reforms are guided by eight strategic pillars outlined by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, including justice system integration, digital transformation of policing, border and national security modernisation, crime prevention and social intervention, and strengthened community partnerships for public safety.