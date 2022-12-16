GPF to maintain ‘robust presence’ during festive season – Crime Chief

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will maintain its’ strong crime-fighting and security posture across the country during the holiday season.

Crime Chief and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wendell Blanhum said the police force has undertaken several initiatives which will allow the public to carry out their activities freely.

Crime Chief and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wendell Blanhum

“We have increased our deployment of ranks operating both in uniform and in plain clothes around the clock across the population. This is to assure citizens that they will have a secure and safe environment during their [holiday] celebration” Blanhum said.

He said the security plans launched recently by the GPF have received positive feedback from members of the public.

The crime chief also pointed out that based on the force’s temporal and spatial analysis, crime hot spots will experience heightened visibility of police officers and patrols as an added layer of the security plans.

“The force will continue to maintain a robust presence at our choke points, checkpoints, and border locations…we have increased deployment at the Cheddi Jagan and Eugene Correia International Airports because during this period we are aware that there is an influx of visitors” he added.

Blanhum reiterated that a collaborative approach is being adopted with various agencies, including community policing groups and private security personnel, as well as other security agencies that will see increased visibility across the 12 policing districts.

Last month, the police force announced its robust plan to tackle crime and reduce accidents and traffic congestion for the holiday season. At the announcement, the leadership of GPF also asked for public cooperation to make the plan work in their favour.

During the unveiling of the plans, Police Commissioner (ag), Clifton Hicken stated that officers will remain professional and asked that the public displays responsible behaviour when interacting with the police in the execution of the Christmas plan.

