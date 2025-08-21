GS Jagdeo confident disciplined services will make ‘right choice’ on Friday

As members of the joint services prepare to take the poll on Friday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was critical of the blatant hypocrisy of political parties now seeking the votes of service men and women.

VP Jagdeo, at his weekly press conference on Thursday, reminded Guyanese that the APNU/AFC Coalition had a period of broken promises during their time in office.

He recalled that during the coalition’s tenure in Office, the one-month tax-free bonus, which was given to members of the joint services, was abolished.

A member of the discipline services voting at a pervious election

The PPP/C Government, he highlighted, has re-established this bonus and has maintained it year after year, along with restructuring the salary scale of the joint services, investing in new equipment, improving working conditions, and conducting what is being hailed as the most extensive promotion exercise in the Caribbean.

“That’s $2 billion a year back into the pockets of members of the Disciplined Services,” the vice president posited.

Dr. Jagdeo also reminded voters that it is the leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, who supported the then-President Granger.

“Now he says he will support the bonus. How can anyone believe anything Norton says?” he questioned.

The same APNU+AFC Administration that promised tax reductions, job creation, and many other pledges failed to deliver on them.

Furthermore, VP Jagdeo stressed that Norton has previously demeaned the police force, calling it ‘grossly incompetent’, and now seeks their favour.

In another instance, the Vice President raised concerns about businessman Azruddin Mohamed, noting that he had recently run afoul of the law and is also seeking the support of the very men and women who are in place to uphold the law.

Despite these controversies, the Vice President reminded the service members and women that the PPP/C administration has kept all of its promises.

As such, he does not doubt that they will make the right decision when voting on Friday.