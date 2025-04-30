GS Jagdeo highlights labour force improvements ahead of Labour Day

Ahead of Labour Day celebrations, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo highlighted the government’s efforts to improve conditions for working-class citizens.

Dr Jagdeo made these remarks during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Wednesday.

“Often, these activities are celebrated in a routine, almost perfunctory manner…but this day should be used to celebrate and track progress made in the country in relation to labour,” he argued.

The general secretary, who also performs the duties of vice president, laid bare the government’s achievements in improving the working conditions of employees across the country.

He noted that more than 60,000 people are now employed when compared to the pre-2020 era. Public servants are now earning approximately $105 billion more than they were earning in 2020. He also explained that there are opportunities available for upward mobility with several educational opportunities now being paid for by the Government of Guyana.

In relation to the critical element of collective bargaining agreements, Dr Jagdeo boasted that the government signed multi-year contracts with several labour unions, including the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU).

Dr Jagdeo lambasted the opposition for not using the platforms given to them on Labour Day to do a critical analysis of the situation surround labour relations in Guyana.

“You will hear Norton or somebody go there and make a speech ‘Oh, nothing has happened.’ They never do this sort of painstaking but important comparison of how labour relations have improved,” he pointed out.

The general secretary opined that workers are much better off under the PPP/C than they were under the last administration.

“I think labour and working people have made enormous progress in these years…so I hope that tomorrow, as I wish people Happy Labour Day, that we start doing this sort of introspection,” Dr Jagdeo posited.

