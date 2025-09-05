GS Jagdeo says ‘landslide victory’ secured with 10.6 per cent margin  

The incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has secured a landslide victory in Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections based on election result declarations by Returning Officers in all 10 Regions, which were posted online by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), along with 2,790 Statements of Poll (SOPs).

PPP’s General Secretary and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, at a press conference on Thursday, narrowed in on the results, drawing comparisons between the number of votes secured by the party in the 2020 and 2025 elections.

People’s Progressive Party’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who is also the country’s vice president, speaks with the media

Five years ago, the PPP/C won by a margin of just 0.3 per cent, meaning it secured 50.7 per cent of votes compared to the combined opposition’s 49.3 per cent. This meant that the PPP/C won those elections with a difference of 6,390 votes.

In this year’s elections, however, the PPP/C secured 55.32 per cent of the vote, compared to the 44.68 per cent for the combined opposition. This translates to 46,530 more votes than the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and the other smaller political parties combined.

“By any standard, this is a landslide,” the vice president said as he engaged media representatives at the PPP’s headquarters on Robb Street, Georgetown.

While GECOM is yet to officially declare the elections, Dr Jagdeo hailed the process as a moment of pride for the entire nation as Guyanese exercised their democratic right in a “free”, “fair”, and “peaceful” manner.

He also noted that across all ten administrative regions, Guyanese were able to cast their ballots freely, openly, and without intimidation and that every international observer mission confirmed the elections were peaceful, transparent, and credible.

Additionally, he expressed deep gratitude to PPP/C supporters, particularly the tens of thousands of grassroots workers who tirelessly carried the party’s message to every community, even under difficult circumstances.